FY2023 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Lowered by Wedbush

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

NYSE CCL opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after buying an additional 1,224,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after buying an additional 1,541,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after buying an additional 1,792,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

