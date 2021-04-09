FY2021 EPS Estimates for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

DCT opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -390.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,240,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,367,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 1,322.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 65,080 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,486,000 after acquiring an additional 847,073 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 675,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,993,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,481,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,627,318 shares of company stock valued at $298,183,991. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

