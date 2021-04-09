FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Honda Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $31.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.