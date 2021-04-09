Fuse Network Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $15.99 million and $1.84 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00288578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $452.89 or 0.00774485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,957.15 or 1.00821376 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.86 or 0.00738511 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

