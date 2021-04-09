Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,442 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $61.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

