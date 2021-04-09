Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $312.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.60. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.66 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

