Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 1,272 RH (NYSE:RH)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RH by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in RH by 395.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.22.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $600.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $619.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $512.22 and its 200-day moving average is $453.60.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

