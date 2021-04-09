Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $430,200,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,779,966. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

