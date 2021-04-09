Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT opened at $304.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.91. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $305.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.27.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.