Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $69.41 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

