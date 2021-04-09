Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases New Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $2,905,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 127.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sonoco Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SON stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

