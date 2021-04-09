Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $444,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $485.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $269.51 and a 52 week high of $489.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $470.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.76.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.