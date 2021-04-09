Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $332,000 in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000.

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

