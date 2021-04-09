fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Shares of FUBO opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.