FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $11,768,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 779,373 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 462,489 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $7,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

