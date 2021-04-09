Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CAO Sells $408,557.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $408,557.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $244,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frontier Group stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $21.51.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries Frontier Airlines Holdings, Inc and Frontier Airlines, Inc The company's subsidiaries offer scheduled air transportation services for passengers and freight. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

