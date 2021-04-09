Frequency Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 17,186 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,031% compared to the typical volume of 1,520 call options.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 16,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $910,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,855,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,129. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,686,000 after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 391,680 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 110.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 100,525 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,938,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

FREQ stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

