Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $312,000. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $315,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

