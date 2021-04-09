Frederic B. Luddy Sells 16,500 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $524.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.76 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.45, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $508.03 and its 200 day moving average is $521.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.41.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

