Franco-Nevada Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$187.20.

FNV opened at C$167.72 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$222.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$32.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$149.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$165.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.332 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

