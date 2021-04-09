Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.01

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.83 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02), with a volume of 16,121 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89. The stock has a market cap of £6.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.01.

Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

