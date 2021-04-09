Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 2,225 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Devon Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 111,788 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 547,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

DVN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,114,197. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

