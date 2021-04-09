Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $13.36 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources makes up 3.2% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin Resources worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 88.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 636,761 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 68.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,134,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,078,000 after buying an additional 461,865 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 70.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 38.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.29. 33,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

