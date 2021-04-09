Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $11.43 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz comprises 2.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,091 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 174,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,528,442. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -102.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

