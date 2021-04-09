Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 180.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,130 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.