Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Director Eric K. Rowinsky Sells 4,000 Shares

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $15,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,977,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,906. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $516.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 22.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 39.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 37,562 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 567,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Dawson James increased their target price on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

