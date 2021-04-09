FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Linde by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after acquiring an additional 255,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.24.

Shares of LIN opened at $282.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.58. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $286.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

