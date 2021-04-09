FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Moderna by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,708,000 after buying an additional 128,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $658,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,855,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,644,597 shares in the company, valued at $203,436,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,668,320 shares of company stock valued at $824,615,847 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $133.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

