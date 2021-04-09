FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,336,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $161.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.48 and its 200-day moving average is $135.87. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. B. Riley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.