FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $409,000 in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,644,000 after acquiring an additional 61,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 859,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,495,000 after acquiring an additional 109,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,784,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $1,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,547. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BYND opened at $134.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -299.71 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.