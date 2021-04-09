FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 147,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 33,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $67.32 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $75.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.