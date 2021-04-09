FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 570.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 260,346 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 31.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 44.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.