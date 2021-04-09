Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives $47.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 1,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,991. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

