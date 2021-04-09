Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FOR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

FOR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 291,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,322. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 44,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after buying an additional 288,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Forestar Group by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

