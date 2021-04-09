Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $137.63.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial, transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products for trucks and transit vehicles. The company also imports and sells passenger cars.

