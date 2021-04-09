Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $137.63.
About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.
