Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) PT Raised to C$1.50

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$1.90 price target on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

CVE:FOM opened at C$1.20 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$211.58 million and a PE ratio of -80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that comprises 38 claims covering an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

