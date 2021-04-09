First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Takes $186,000 Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,264,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,720,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 553,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $22,356,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $17,005,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SVC. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

