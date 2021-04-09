First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) PT Raised to $21.00 at Raymond James

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

FHN stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,579,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,040 shares of company stock worth $2,072,735. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in First Horizon by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

