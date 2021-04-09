First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $454,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 11.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 662,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $130,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 34.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.46.

NYSE:UNP opened at $220.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $224.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.20. The company has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

