First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $231,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Mills were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.