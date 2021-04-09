First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,768 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $22,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $843.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $807.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.12. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.18 and a twelve month high of $887.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $316,760.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

