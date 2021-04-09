First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

FRBA opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. First Bank has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.91.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Bank by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bank by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 33,262 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

