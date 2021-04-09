First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

FAF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,024. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

