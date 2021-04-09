First American Bank Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $5.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $186.11 and a one year high of $369.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.