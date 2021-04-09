First American Bank Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First American Bank lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.53. 309,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,305,431. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.87. The company has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.31, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.