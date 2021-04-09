First American Bank Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $167.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $169.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.28 and a 200-day moving average of $145.56.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

