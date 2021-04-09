First American Bank Grows Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for about 1.0% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First American Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $15,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 236.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 40,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.13.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.36. 7,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,315. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.35. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

