First American Bank Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First American Bank trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,143 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 416,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,584 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 159,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 837,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,338,232. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $202.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

