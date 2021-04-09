First American Bank Buys 3,422 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Shares of JNJ traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.49. The company had a trading volume of 281,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,094. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.03 and its 200-day moving average is $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $422.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

