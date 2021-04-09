First American Bank Buys 2,255 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVOO. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,885,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 846.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 656.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.38. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.83. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $181.39.

